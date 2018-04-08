Tobi LarkBorn 1941
Tobi Lark
1941
Tobi Lark Biography (Wikipedia)
Tobi Lark (born 1941) is an American-born Canadian soul and gospel singer, who also recorded under the names Bessie Watson and Tobi Legend. She had a top 40 hit in 1970 in Canada with "We're All In This Together". Elsewhere her best known record is "Time Will Pass You By", regarded as a classic of Northern soul, which she recorded in 1968 believing it was just a demo; it was released under the name of Tobi Legend without her approval.
Happiness Is Here
Tobi Lark
Happiness Is Here
Happiness Is Here
Sweep It Out In The Shed
Tobi Lark
Sweep It Out In The Shed
Sweep It Out In The Shed
Talkin' About Love
Tobi Lark
Talkin' About Love
