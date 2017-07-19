BladerunnerDevan Grey, UK Drum & Bass producer
Bladerunner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1472bd94-ebc2-41df-bf0f-53ec6d7b1b4b
Bladerunner Tracks
Sort by
Jungle
Bladerunner
Jungle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jungle
Last played on
The Test
Bladerunner
The Test
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Test
Last played on
Feel for You VIP
Bladerunner
Feel for You VIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel for You VIP
Last played on
Studio
Bladerunner
Studio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Studio
Last played on
Buck Rogers (Bladerunner Remix)
Firefox
Buck Rogers (Bladerunner Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrhj.jpglink
Buck Rogers (Bladerunner Remix)
Last played on
Back To The Jungle
Bladerunner
Back To The Jungle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btfx6.jpglink
Back To The Jungle
Last played on
Sign Of The Times (Bladerunner Remix)
Slinky Wizard
Sign Of The Times (Bladerunner Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sign Of The Times (Bladerunner Remix)
Last played on
Lock Off
Bladerunner
Lock Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lock Off
Last played on
Spartan Law VIP
Bladerunner
Spartan Law VIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spartan Law VIP
Last played on
Time Trap VIP
Bladerunner
Time Trap VIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Trap VIP
Last played on
The Director's Cut (Chris & James Remix)
Bladerunner
The Director's Cut (Chris & James Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel 4 U (VIP)
Bladerunner
Feel 4 U (VIP)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel 4 U (VIP)
Last played on
Feel or You VIP (The Prototypes Edit)
Bladerunner
Feel or You VIP (The Prototypes Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel or You VIP (The Prototypes Edit)
Last played on
Run For Cover
Bladerunner
Run For Cover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run For Cover
Last played on
Feel For You
Bladerunner
Feel For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel For You
Last played on
Mercenary Dub VIP II
Bladerunner
Mercenary Dub VIP II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mercenary Dub VIP II
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Bladerunner, Holy Goof, Macky Gee, Friction, Jaykae, problem central, Hazard, General Levy, Notion, Distinkt, Chimpo, Sam Binga, Serum, Current Value, Bou, Harry Shotta and Inja
Motion, Bristol, UK
8
Feb
2019
Bladerunner, Bryan Gee, Randall, Ed Rush & Optical, Adam F, Alibi & Command Strange, Paul T & Edward Oberon, Benny L, Ruffstuff, Dynamite MC, MC GQ, Stamina MC, Darrison, MC Moose, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Serum, Ray Keith, Saxxon, Think Tonk, Uncle Dugs, Inja, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Juiceman, Pola & Bryson, Data 3, Jolliffe and Siege MC
fabric, London, UK
Bladerunner Links
Back to artist