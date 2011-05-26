The Rosebuds were an indie rock band from Raleigh, North Carolina, United States that recorded and performed from 2001 to 2014. (Not to be confused with the vocal group of the same name who recorded for George Goldner's Gee Records in the 1950s.) Its current members are Ivan Howard (vocals/guitar/drums/bass/keyboards/programming) and Kelly Crisp (vocals/keyboard/drums/guitar/accordion). Billy Alphin had played drums on the album The Rosebuds Make Out, Wes Phillips played drums on the E.P."Unwind", Lee Waters played drums on the record Birds Make Good Neighbors, and Matt McCaughan played the drums on Night of the Furies, Life Like and Loud Planes Fly Low. Rob Lackey was behind the drum kit during the taping of The Rosebuds Live at the Cats Cradle, a charity only recording sold at cytunes.org to help fight for the prevention of cancer, as well as on the track "Second Birds of Paradise" on "Loud Planes Fly Low."

Howard and Crisp met while in college in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they formed the Rosebuds and enlisting original drummer Jonathan Bass. Afterward, they moved to nearby Raleigh and joined with drummer Billy Alphin of the band Ashley Stove. Merge Records discovered their demo in early 2003 and released The Rosebuds Make Out as a full-length debut album that October.