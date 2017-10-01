Stephen JenksBorn 17 March 1772. Died 3 June 1856
Stephen Jenks
1772-03-17
Stephen Jenks Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Jenks (March 17, 1772 – June 3, 1856) was an American composer, teacher, and tunebook compiler. He was born in Glocester, Rhode Island and raised in Ellington, Connecticut. During his life he moved from town to town, living in Ridgefield and New Canaan, Connecticut, Pound Ridge, New York, and Providence, Rhode Island, finally settling in Thompson, Ohio in 1829. Between 1799 and 1810 he authored and coauthored more than ten printed collections of sacred and secular music; after moving to Ohio, he became a farmer and a maker of percussion instruments.
