My Computer are an indie pop band from Manchester, England. Formed by Andrew Chester and David Luke, their music has been described as "a bold, fearless approach to pop music", "bleak at times", and "a perfect snapshot of modern British life". Their second album, No CV (2005, Gut), was produced by John Leckie.

My Computer were named after that little computer that used to sit in the top left-hand corner of early versions of Windows. The name has absolutely nothing to do with Radiohead. Andrew Chester was sat at job club in the year 2000, after 13 years on the dole and thought it would be a good idea to show the world what his computer could do. Andrew had been in two Manchester bands prior to starting My Computer. Those bands were Hulio Ridiculo and Kid Dynamo, who turned into One Lady Owner and signed to Creation Records in 1997. Shaun Ryder's dad Derek knocked on Andrew Chester's door one night and asked him to write some songs for a film being made by Tom Bruggen, who had made the rockumentary The Grape Tapes. Andrew met Derek when he was running a venue in Manchester and Derek bought a band called The Orch that he was managing to get a gig there. Andrew recognised Derek as being Shaun's dad and asked him to manage Hulio Ridiculo.