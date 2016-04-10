Matt SkibaBorn 24 February 1976
Matt Skiba
1976-02-24
Matt Skiba Biography
Matthew Thomas Skiba (born February 24, 1976) is an American musician, singer and songwriter known for his role as the co-lead vocalist and guitarist of the bands Alkaline Trio and Blink-182.
Skiba began performing with Blink-182 in March 2015 as a last minute replacement following the second departure of founding guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge and later joined the band permanently in July of that same year. His first appearance is on the band's 2016 album, California.
Skiba has also recorded and performed solo and with his side-projects, Heavens and the Hell. In 2012, he released a solo album, Babylon, with his backing band the Sekrets. A second album, Kuts, was released on June 1, 2015.
Stay Alive (feat. Matt Skiba)
Andy Black
Stay Alive (feat. Matt Skiba)
Stay Alive (feat. Matt Skiba)
Last played on
Demons Away
Matt Skiba
Demons Away
Demons Away
Last played on
All Fall Down
Matt Skiba
All Fall Down
All Fall Down
Last played on
Luciferian Blues
Matt Skiba
Luciferian Blues
Luciferian Blues
Last played on
Sos
Matt Skiba
Sos
Sos
Last played on
SOS (Album: Demos)
Matt Skiba
SOS (Album: Demos)
SOS (Album: Demos)
Last played on
