Matthew Thomas Skiba (born February 24, 1976) is an American musician, singer and songwriter known for his role as the co-lead vocalist and guitarist of the bands Alkaline Trio and Blink-182.

Skiba began performing with Blink-182 in March 2015 as a last minute replacement following the second departure of founding guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge and later joined the band permanently in July of that same year. His first appearance is on the band's 2016 album, California.

Skiba has also recorded and performed solo and with his side-projects, Heavens and the Hell. In 2012, he released a solo album, Babylon, with his backing band the Sekrets. A second album, Kuts, was released on June 1, 2015.