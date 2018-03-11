The Hafler TrioFormed 1980
The Hafler Trio
1980
The Hafler Trio is a conceptual and sound art collaborative between Andrew M. McKenzie, the only permanent member, and guest musicians. The project has seen the release of numerous albums and CDs in experimental musical styles ranging from electronic, cut-up, ambient, environmental soundscape, musique concrète, electro-acoustic, and audio-montage as cinema for the ears from 1982 to present, each of which use graphic design and text for contextual juxtaposition with the recordings, as well as having a diverse but concrete philosophical and sometimes quasi-religious framework to place them in.
The Hymn Of The Seventh Illusion
Barry Adamson
The Hymn Of The Seventh Illusion
The Hymn Of The Seventh Illusion
All Largely Propaganda
The Hafler Trio
All Largely Propaganda
All Largely Propaganda
