Eric Lu
1997-12-15
Eric Lu Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Lu (born December 15, 1997) is a Chinese-American classical pianist. At 20 years old, he won the First Prize and Gold Medal at the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2018. Lu also was a prizewinner at the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland in 2015 when he was 17 years old.
Eric Lu Tracks
Piano Concerto no.4 in G Op.58 - finale
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto no.4 in G Op.58 - finale
Piano Concerto no.4 in G Op.58 - finale
Piano Sonata no. 2 (1st mvt)
Frédéric Chopin
Piano Sonata no. 2 (1st mvt)
Piano Sonata no. 2 (1st mvt)
Piano Quintet no 2 in A major, Op 81
Antonín Dvořák
Piano Quintet no 2 in A major, Op 81
Piano Quintet no 2 in A major, Op 81
3rd & 4th movements from Piano Sonata no 2 in B flat minor, Op 35
Frédéric Chopin
3rd & 4th movements from Piano Sonata no 2 in B flat minor, Op 35
Scherzo from Piano Quintet no 2 in A major, Op 81
Antonín Dvořák
Scherzo from Piano Quintet no 2 in A major, Op 81
Scherzo from Piano Quintet no 2 in A major, Op 81
