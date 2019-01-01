Zen GuerrillaFormed 1991. Disbanded 2003
Zen Guerrilla
1991
Zen Guerrilla Biography (Wikipedia)
Zen Guerrilla was a rock band originally from Newark, Delaware and currently from San Francisco, California. Musically, the band evolved over their career. Their early sound was characterized by psychedelic elements, such as delayed guitars and noise washes. Their unique sound gained a growing local following (winning several Philly music awards), however, did not increase marketability. Later, Zen Guerrilla fused blues, rock and gospel to create a sound which could be likened to bands such as the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion.
