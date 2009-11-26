Alec OunsworthBorn 1 December 1977
Alec Ounsworth
Alec Ounsworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Alec Ounsworth (born December 1, 1977) is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist and frontman of indie rock band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. He is also a member of The Pelican Picnic and Flashy Python. Alec's first solo album, Mo Beauty was released October 20, 2009, on Anti- Records.
Me and You, Watson
