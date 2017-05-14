MishkaBorn 1974
Mishka
1974
Mishka Biography
Mishka (born Alexander Mishka Frith, 1974) is a reggae musician from Bermuda. He released his first self-titled album Mishka in 1999 and had a hit single in the UK with "Give You All The Love". He is currently signed to Jimmy Buffetts record label, Mailboat records, and is touring in support of his latest album, 'Ocean is my Potion'. He is also the face of ECO-Neill, surf-clothing company O'Neill's new eco-friendly apparel line.
African Woman (feat. Mishka)
DJ Shimza
African Woman (feat. Mishka)
African Woman (feat. Mishka)
