Jabu Khanyile & BayeteBorn 28 February 1957. Died 12 November 2006
1957-02-28
Jabu Khanyile & Bayete Biography (Wikipedia)
Jabu Khanyile (28 February 1957 – 12 November 2006) was a South African musician and lead vocalist from the band Bayete.
Ten Times Love
Ten Times Love
Ten Times Love
Last played on
