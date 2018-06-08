Richard HillsOrganist
Richard Hills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04b16bw.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/145e8c24-50e3-4b60-aa7e-830b02042737
Richard Hills Tracks
Saint Saens: Finale Organ Symphony No 3 - Babe
Richard Hills
Saint Saens: Finale Organ Symphony No 3 - Babe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Saint Saens: Finale Organ Symphony No 3 - Babe
Last played on
Tiger Rag
Richard Hills
Tiger Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Tiger Rag
Last played on
Cheekie Chappie
Richard Hills
Cheekie Chappie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Cheekie Chappie
Last played on
Smash And Grab
Richard Hills
Smash And Grab
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Smash And Grab
Last played on
March Heroique
Richard Hills
March Heroique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
March Heroique
Last played on
The Mikado - Selection
Richard Hills
The Mikado - Selection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
The Mikado - Selection
Last played on
Parade Of The Sunbeams
Richard Hills
Parade Of The Sunbeams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Parade Of The Sunbeams
Last played on
Viva Mexico
Richard Hills
Viva Mexico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Viva Mexico
Last played on
Railroad Rhythm
Richard Hills
Railroad Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Railroad Rhythm
Last played on
Vanessa
Richard Hills
Vanessa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Vanessa
Nola
Richard Hills
Nola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Nola
Thoroughly Modern Miller
Richard Hills
Thoroughly Modern Miller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Thoroughly Modern Miller
Knightsbridge March
Richard Hills
Knightsbridge March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Knightsbridge March
Last played on
Selection - The Mikado
Richard Hills
Selection - The Mikado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Selection - The Mikado
Last played on
Skyscraper Fantasy
Simon Gledhill & Richard Hills
Skyscraper Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Skyscraper Fantasy
Performer
Last played on
Cachucha
Richard Hills
Cachucha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Cachucha
Last played on
I Cover The Waterfront
Richard Hills
I Cover The Waterfront
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
I Cover The Waterfront
Last played on
Theatreland
Richard Hills
Theatreland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Theatreland
Last played on
Improvisation
Richard Hills
Improvisation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Improvisation
Conductor
Last played on
Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier
Johann Sebastian Bach
Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier
Last played on
Tiger Rag
Richard Hills
Tiger Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Tiger Rag
Edward German Selection
Richard Hills
Edward German Selection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Edward German Selection
Selection - High Society
Richard Hills
Selection - High Society
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Selection - High Society
Memories Of You
Richard Hills
Memories Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Memories Of You
We'll All Go Riding On A Rainbow
Richard Hills
We'll All Go Riding On A Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
The Shadow Waltz
Richard Hills
The Shadow Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
The Shadow Waltz
Did You Ever See A Dream Walking?
Richard Hills
Did You Ever See A Dream Walking?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Ave Maria
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Ave Maria
Director
Last played on
Summer Breezes
Richard Hills
Summer Breezes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Summer Breezes
Last played on
Mountain Greenery/Blue Room
Richard Hills
Mountain Greenery/Blue Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Mountain Greenery/Blue Room
Last played on
Elegy
Richard Hills
Elegy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Elegy
Last played on
Dance In The Twilight
Richard Hills
Dance In The Twilight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16bw.jpglink
Dance In The Twilight
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 74: Wireless Nights Prom With Jarvis Cocker
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5q5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-10T15:48:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmmxs.jpg
10
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 74: Wireless Nights Prom With Jarvis Cocker
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 58: Light Organ Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewh4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-26T15:48:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p017b03d.jpg
26
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 58: Light Organ Prom
Royal Albert Hall
