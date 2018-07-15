Natural BlackReggae singer from Guyana. Born 16 March 1975
Natural Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-03-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/145a23a7-d8dc-402a-b4b4-b0f99fd3a1cb
Natural Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Mortimer Softley (born 16 March 1975), better known as Natural Black, is a reggae singer from Guyana.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Natural Black Tracks
Sort by
Eyes A Look
Natural Black
Eyes A Look
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes A Look
Last played on
Tell Me How
Natural Black
Tell Me How
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me How
Last played on
If You Did Know
Natural Black
If You Did Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Did Know
Last played on
Forever
Natural Black
Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever
Last played on
Never Be The Same
Natural Black
Never Be The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Be The Same
Last played on
Life Be The Same
Natural Black
Life Be The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Be The Same
Last played on
Just Be There
Natural Black
Just Be There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Be There
Last played on
No Delay
Natural Black
No Delay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Delay
Last played on
Life By The Same Way
Natural Black
Life By The Same Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life By The Same Way
Last played on
Natural Black Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist