Jérémie Rhorer (born 15 July 1973 in Paris) is a French harpsichordist, organist, composer and conductor. As a youth, he studied the harpsichord, flute, and composition at the Conservatoire National de Région de Paris. He continued his musical studies in harpsichord, theory and composition at the Conservatoire de Paris. His teachers and mentors have included Emil Tchakarov, William Christie and Marc Minkowski.

In 1995, Rhorer and Pejman Memarzadeh co-founded L'Orchestre des Musiciens de la Prée, which brought Rhorer to the attention of Minkowski. In 2005, Rhorer and violinist Julien Chauvin co-founded the period-instrument orchestra Le Cercle de L'Harmonie [fr]. Rhorer and Le Cercle de L'Harmonie have made commercial recordings for such labels as Virgin Classics. The orchestra made its UK debut in 2011 at the Barbican Centre, and its debut at The Proms in July 2016. Rhorer made his USA conducting debut in 2008 with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia.

As a composer, Rhorer's works include Le cimetière des enfants (versions for piano and for orchestra), and a cello concerto composed for Jérôme Pernoo (2014).