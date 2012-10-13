The Siegel-Schwall BandFormed 1964
The Siegel-Schwall Band
1964
The Siegel-Schwall Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Siegel–Schwall Band is an American electric blues band from Chicago, Illinois. The band was formed in 1964 by Corky Siegel (harmonica and piano) and Jim Schwall (guitar), and still tours occasionally.
The Siegel-Schwall Band Tracks
I'm A King Bee
I Like It Where We Walked
My Baby Thinks I Don't Love Her
The Siegel-Schwall Band Links
