Stuff SmithJazz violinist. Born 14 September 1909. Died 25 September 1967
Stuff Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br48k.jpg
1909-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/144d2fce-f7a3-4275-b710-40a385e19554
Stuff Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Hezekiah Leroy Gordon Smith (August 14, 1909 – September 25, 1967), better known as Stuff Smith, was an American jazz violinist. He is well known for the song "If You're a Viper" (the original title was "You'se a Viper").
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stuff Smith Tracks
Sort by
Russian Lullaby
Dizzy Gillespie
Russian Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
Russian Lullaby
Last played on
Serenade For A Wealthy Widow
Stuff Smith
Serenade For A Wealthy Widow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
You'se A Viper
Stuff Smith
You'se A Viper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
You'se A Viper
Last played on
Girl From Ipanema
Stuff Smith
Girl From Ipanema
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Girl From Ipanema
Last played on
C Jam Blues
Stuff Smith
C Jam Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
C Jam Blues
Last played on
After You've Gone
Jonah Jones
After You've Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
After You've Gone
Last played on
Rio Pakistan
Dizzy Gillespie
Rio Pakistan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
Rio Pakistan
It Don't Mean a Thing
Violin Summit, Jean-Luc Ponty, Stuff Smith, Stéphane Grappelli & Svend Asmussen
It Don't Mean a Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Don't Mean a Thing
Performer
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
Oscar Peterson
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
I Know That You Know
JOHN COLLINS, Lee Young, Stuff Smith, Nat King Cole & Charlie Harris
I Know That You Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know That You Know
Performer
Desert Sands
Jimmy Jones, Stuff Smith & John Levy
Desert Sands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desert Sands
Performer
A Ghost of A Chance
Jimmy Jones, Stuff Smith & John Levy
A Ghost of A Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Ghost of A Chance
Performer
Old Joe's Hittin' The Jug
James Sherman, Bobby Bennett, Mack Walker, Jonah Jones, Stuff Smith & Cozy Cole
Old Joe's Hittin' The Jug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Joe's Hittin' The Jug
Performer
After You've Gone
James Sherman, Bobby Bennett, Mack Walker, Jonah Jones, Stuff Smith & Cozy Cole
After You've Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After You've Gone
Performer
You'se A Viper
James Sherman, Bobby Bennett, Stuff Smith, Jonah Jones, Micky Waller & Cozy Cole
You'se A Viper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'se A Viper
Performer
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
James Sherman, Bobby Bennett, Stuff Smith, Jonah Jones, Micky Waller & Cozy Cole
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
Performer
Ive Got A Heavy Date
Stuff Smith
Ive Got A Heavy Date
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Ive Got A Heavy Date
Last played on
I Don't Want to Make History
Stuff Smith
I Don't Want to Make History
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
It Ain't Right
Stuff Smith
It Ain't Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
It Ain't Right
Last played on
Take The A Train
Stuff Smith
Take The A Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Take The A Train
Last played on
How High The Moon
Stuff Smith
How High The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
How High The Moon
Last played on
Indiana
Stuff Smith
Indiana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Indiana
Last played on
'Taint No use
Stuff Smith
'Taint No use
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
'Taint No use
Last played on
Robins and Roses
Stuff Smith
Robins and Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Robins and Roses
Last played on
I Can't Get Started
Stuff Smith
I Can't Get Started
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
I Can't Get Started
Last played on
Onyx Club Spree
Stuff Smith
Onyx Club Spree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Onyx Club Spree
Last played on
Late Woman Blues
Stuff Smith
Late Woman Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Late Woman Blues
Stop Look
Stuff Smith
Stop Look
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Stop Look
Desert Sands
Stuff Smith
Desert Sands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Desert Sands
Bugle Call Rag
Stuff Smith
Bugle Call Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48k.jpglink
Bugle Call Rag
Stuff Smith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist