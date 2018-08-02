Wissam BoustanyBorn 1 October 1960
Wissam Boustany
1960-10-01
Wissam Boustany Biography (Wikipedia)
Wissam Boustany (born October 1, 1960) is a Lebanese/British concert flutist. Boustany has toured and collaborated with a number of symphony and chamber orchestras. Conductors Boustany has worked with include Claudio Abbado, Ivan Fischer, Bramwell Tovey, John Elliot Gardiner, Roger Norrington, George Solti, Peter Szilvay, Lubnan Baalbaki, James Judd, Jordi Mora, Volodymyr Sirenko, Levon Parikian, Nicholas Cleobury, Martyn Brabbins, Michel Brandt, Varujan Kodjan, Clark Rundell, Jerzy Maksymiuk, Evelyne Aiello, Ludwig Carrasco, Nader Abbassi, Andrew Morley and Toby Purser. He is a recipient of The Crystal Award, awarded to him in 1998 at the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland.
Wissam Boustany Tracks
Sonata, Op.120; Allegro con fuoco
York Bowen
Sonata, Op.120; Allegro con fuoco
Sonata, Op.120; Allegro con fuoco
Ave Maria
Franz Schubert
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Sonata in D major, Op.50; 3rd movement Rondo Pastorale
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Sonata in D major, Op.50; 3rd movement Rondo Pastorale
Sonata in D major, Op.50; 3rd movement Rondo Pastorale
Flute Sonata - movement 1
Mélanie Bonis
Flute Sonata - movement 1
Flute Sonata - movement 1
Last played on
Concerto Op.10 no.1 - 'La Tempesta' - final movement
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto Op.10 no.1 - 'La Tempesta' - final movement
Concerto Op.10 no.1 - 'La Tempesta' - final movement
Last played on
