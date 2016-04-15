Tunde BaiyewuBorn 25 November 1968
Tunde Baiyewu
1968-11-25
Tunde Baiyewu Biography (Wikipedia)
Tunde Baiyewu (born Emmanuel Babatunde Baiyewu, 25 November 1965) is a British singer of Nigerian descent and is a member of the easy listening duo Lighthouse Family. In 2004 he embarked on a solo career, releasing the album Tunde, and in 2013 released his second album, Diamond in a Rock.
Awake
Tunde Baiyewu
Diamond In A Rock
Tunde Baiyewu
Move
Tunde Baiyewu
Ocean Drive (Live In Session)
Tunde Baiyewu
Diamond In A Rock (Live In Session)
Tunde Baiyewu
Move (Live In Session)
Tunde Baiyewu
