Wormrot
2007
Wormrot Biography (Wikipedia)
Wormrot is a Singaporean grindcore band formed in 2007, immediately after the founding members had completed their mandatory two years of national service. The band have released three full-length studio albums to date, as well as a number of EPs and split releases with other bands. Their latest full-length album Voices was released on October 14, 2016 through Earache Records. They have been described as one of the top 10 grindcore bands by OC Weekly, and have toured Europe, and the United States. In 2017, they became the first Singaporean act to ever play at the prestigious Glastonbury Festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wormrot Tracks
