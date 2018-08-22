Norman Del MarBorn 31 July 1919. Died 6 February 1994
Norman Del Mar Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman René Del Mar CBE (31 July 1919 – 6 February 1994) was a British conductor, horn player, and biographer. As a conductor, he specialized in the music of late romantic composers; including Edward Elgar, Gustav Mahler, and Richard Strauss. He left a great legacy of recordings of British music, in particular Elgar, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Frederick Delius, and Benjamin Britten. He notably conducted the premiere recording of Britten's children's opera Noye's Fludde.
Cello Concerto - 2nd mvt: Adagio
Ernest John Moeran
Cello Concerto - 2nd mvt: Adagio
Cello Concerto - 2nd mvt: Adagio
Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus
Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus
Sinfonietta (1st mvt)
Ernest John Moeran
Sinfonietta (1st mvt)
Sinfonietta (1st mvt)
Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
Banks of Green Willow
Banks of Green Willow
Summer Night on the River
Frederick Delius
Summer Night on the River
Summer Night on the River
Bavarian Dance No 1
Edward Elgar
Bavarian Dance No 1
Bavarian Dance No 1
A Somerset Rhapsody, Op 21 No 2
Gustav Holst
A Somerset Rhapsody, Op 21 No 2
A Somerset Rhapsody, Op 21 No 2
Eternal Father (Noye's Fludde)
Benjamin Britten
Eternal Father (Noye's Fludde)
Eternal Father (Noye's Fludde)
Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G major, Op 39
Edward Elgar
Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G major, Op 39
Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G major, Op 39
String Quartet: III. Late Swallows (arr. for string orchestra)
Frederick Delius
String Quartet: III. Late Swallows (arr. for string orchestra)
String Quartet: III. Late Swallows (arr. for string orchestra)
Trumpet Concerto in E or E flat
Malcolm Arnold
Trumpet Concerto in E or E flat
Trumpet Concerto in E or E flat
Pomp and Circumstance March No.5
Edward Elgar
Pomp and Circumstance March No.5
Pomp and Circumstance March No.5
Brook Green suite for string orch H.190
Gustav Holst
Brook Green suite for string orch H.190
Brook Green suite for string orch H.190
Concerto popolare (A Piano Concerto to End All Piano Concertos)
Franz Reizenstein
Concerto popolare (A Piano Concerto to End All Piano Concertos)
Concerto popolare (A Piano Concerto to End All Piano Concertos)
Stabat Mater (1947) (i. Stabat mater dolorosa)
Lennox Berkeley, Mary Thomas, Barbara Elsy, Maureen Lehane, Nigel Rogers, Christopher Keyte, Michael Rippon, The Ambrosian Singers, English Chamber Orchestra & Norman Del Mar
Stabat Mater (1947) (i. Stabat mater dolorosa)
Stabat Mater (1947) (i. Stabat mater dolorosa)
Romeo and Juliet (first tableau)
Constant Lambert
Romeo and Juliet (first tableau)
Romeo and Juliet (first tableau)
Noye's Fludde Op.59
Benjamin Britten
Noye's Fludde Op.59
Noye's Fludde Op.59
Pomp and circumstance marches (Op.39), no.1 in D major;
Edward Elgar
Pomp and circumstance marches (Op.39), no.1 in D major;
Pomp and circumstance marches (Op.39), no.1 in D major;
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 (excerpt)
Benjamin Britten
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 (excerpt)
Noye's Fludde, Op.59 (excerpt)
Songs of the Sea, Op. 91: Drake's Drum
Charles Villiers Stanford
Songs of the Sea, Op. 91: Drake's Drum
Songs of the Sea, Op. 91: Drake's Drum
Soliloquy, arr. Jacob for oboe and string orchestra [orig. oboe solo]
Edward Elgar
Soliloquy, arr. Jacob for oboe and string orchestra [orig. oboe solo]
Soliloquy, arr. Jacob for oboe and string orchestra [orig. oboe solo]
Clarinet Concerto
Thea Musgrave
Clarinet Concerto
Clarinet Concerto
In the south (Alassio) - overture Op.50
Edward Elgar
In the south (Alassio) - overture Op.50
In the south (Alassio) - overture Op.50
Changes: A Nocturnal Cycle, Part II
Jennifer Vyvyan
Changes: A Nocturnal Cycle, Part II
Changes: A Nocturnal Cycle, Part II
Songs of the Sea: Homeward bound
Charles Villiers Stanford
Songs of the Sea: Homeward bound
Songs of the Sea: Homeward bound
Proms 1983: Prom 57 - Last Night of the Proms 1983
Proms 1983: Prom 54
Proms 1983: Prom 36
Proms 1982: Prom 21
Proms 1982: Prom 18
