How to Destroy AngelsFormed 2010
How to Destroy Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/143b396d-a678-43aa-8c74-628fea8e381f
How to Destroy Angels Biography (Wikipedia)
How to Destroy Angels (HTDA) is a musical group consisting of Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor (both from Nine Inch Nails), Reznor's wife Mariqueen Maandig, and Rob Sheridan. The group is named after a 1984 Coil song of the same name. Alessandro Cortini joined the lineup for the duration of the 2013 tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
How to Destroy Angels Tracks
Sort by
Keep It Together (Nojaz Thing Remix)
How to Destroy Angels
Keep It Together (Nojaz Thing Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Long?
How to Destroy Angels
How Long?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Long?
Last played on
Keep It Together
How to Destroy Angels
Keep It Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep It Together
Last played on
The Space In Between
How to Destroy Angels
The Space In Between
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Space In Between
Last played on
How to Destroy Angels Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist