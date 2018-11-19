Andrew GriffithsConductor
Andrew Griffiths
Andrew Griffiths Tracks
Romance of the Dandelions
Bohuslav Martinu
Ave Maria
Leos Janáček
Sbory trojhlasne pro zenske hlasy
Bedrich Smetana
Kyrie
Andrej Makor
Mirabile Misterium
Jacobus Gallus
In Nature's Realm
Antonín Dvořák
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: Slavic choral music
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
2018-06-27T15:45:32
27
Jun
2018
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: *CANCELLED* Singers at Six: Slavic Choral Music
Barbican, London
2017-04-13T15:45:32
13
Apr
2017
Be in the Audience: World War One
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
2014-06-29T15:45:32
29
Jun
2014
