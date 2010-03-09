Frøy AagreBorn 8 June 1977
Frøy Aagre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-06-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/143991b5-223e-49b5-a257-cf4115c60cd7
Frøy Aagre Biography (Wikipedia)
Frøy Aagre (born 8 June 1977 in Tønsberg, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (saxophone).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frøy Aagre Tracks
Sort by
Long Distance
Frøy Aagre
Long Distance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Distance
Last played on
Frøy Aagre Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist