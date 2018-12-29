EELS
1995
EELS Biography (Wikipedia)
Eels (often typeset as eels or EELS) is an American rock band, formed in California in 1995 by singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mark Oliver Everett, known by the stage name E. Band members have changed across the years, both in the studio and on stage, making Everett the only official member for most of the band's work. Eels' music is often filled with themes about family, death, and lost love. Since 1996, Eels has released twelve studio albums, seven of which charted in the Billboard 200.
EELS Performances & Interviews
E from Eels chats to Jo Whiley
2013-03-21T13:06:00.000Z
E from Eels joins Jo Whiley to chat about their new album "Wonderful, Glorious".
E from Eels chats to Jo Whiley
E from Eels catches up with Lauren Laverne
2013-03-20T14:50:00.000Z
E from Eels catches up with Lauren Laverne.
E from Eels catches up with Lauren Laverne
EELS Tracks
The Deconstruction
The Deconstruction
Christmas Is Going To The Dogs
Christmas Is Going To The Dogs
Everything's Gonna Be Cool This Christmas
Everything's Gonna Be Cool This Christmas
Susan's House
Susan's House
Mr. E's Beautiful Blues
Mr. E's Beautiful Blues
Lucky Day In Hell
Lucky Day In Hell
Summer In The City
Summer In The City
Souljacker Part I
Souljacker Part I
I Need Some Sleep
I Need Some Sleep
Jeannie's Diary
Jeannie's Diary
Today Is The Day
Today Is The Day
Novocaine For The Soul
Novocaine For The Soul
You Are The Shining Light
You Are The Shining Light
Fresh Feeling
Fresh Feeling
Bone Dry
Bone Dry
Losing Streak
Losing Streak
