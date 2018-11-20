The LeavesAmerican garage band, 1960s. Formed 1963. Disbanded 1971
The Leaves
1963
The Leaves Biography (Wikipedia)
The Leaves were an American garage rock band formed in San Fernando Valley, California in 1964. They are best known for their version of the song "Hey Joe", which was a hit in 1966. Theirs is the earliest release of this song, which became a rock standard.
The Leaves Tracks
Too Many People
Hey Joe
Goodbye
Gwlith Y Wawr
Hwyrnos
Cwn A'r Brain
Dr Stone
