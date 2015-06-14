Popper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1436bfc1-d2e2-4360-8caa-22da87effc64
Popper Tracks
Sort by
Elfentanz Op. 39 Dance of the Elves
Edgar Moreau
Elfentanz Op. 39 Dance of the Elves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhg9.jpglink
Elfentanz Op. 39 Dance of the Elves
Last played on
Dance of the Elves
Popper
Dance of the Elves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of the Elves
Last played on
Elfin Dance
Popper
Elfin Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elfin Dance
Last played on
Popper Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen - Extract (Prom 55)
-
Finzi: Dies Natalis
-
Carl Maria von Weber
-
Feeling nostalgic? Ben Johnson sings from Finzi's Till Earth Outwears
-
Carl Maria von Weber
-
Weber: Der Freischutz
-
Girolamo Frescobaldi (1583-1643)
-
Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826)
-
The Romantic Horn
-
Words and Music
Back to artist