Todd Reynolds is an American violinist, composer, and conductor well known for his work with amplified violin and electronics. A student of Jascha Heifetz and former principal of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Reynolds entered into the contemporary music scene in New York City as a member of Bang on a Can and Steve Reich and Musicians. Reynolds co-founded the string quartet Ethel as an attempt to take a classical ensemble format into the technological age by collaborating with a series of avant-garde and experimental composers, musicians, and artists to expand the string quartet repertoire to include electronic and interactive works.

Reynolds' playing has been critically acclaimed both in his career as a repertoire violinist and as an improviser. He has collaborated and recorded with a wide range of artists, most notably Anthony Braxton, John Cale, Steve Coleman, Yo-Yo Ma, and Todd Rundgren. Reynolds produces and curates a number of events centered on his playing, including Nuove Uova and Still Life With Microphone, both featuring long-term collaborators of Reynolds such as Michael Lowenstern and R. Luke DuBois. Reynolds has been the recipient of a number of grants and awards for his work, including ASCAP awards and a 2003 Meet the Composer Commissioning Award.