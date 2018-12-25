King Creosote
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p042zck8.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/142dd7b6-6466-4839-84f6-0edfaaff0d97
King Creosote Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Anderson (born January 1967), known primarily by his stage name King Creosote, is an independent singer-songwriter from Fife, Scotland. To date, Anderson has released over forty albums, with his latest, Astronaut Meets Appleman, released in 2016. Anderson is also a member of Scottish-Canadian band The Burns Unit. In 2011, Anderson's collaborative album with Jon Hopkins, Diamond Mine, was nominated for the Mercury Prize and the Scottish Album of the Year Award.
King Creosote Performances & Interviews
Kenny Anderson | My Music
2017-05-10T11:30:00.000Z
Kenny Anderson (King Creosote) selects his favourite piece of classical music
Kenny Anderson | My Music
King Creosote in conversation with Marc Riley
2013-06-01T20:00:00.000Z
King Creosote was live was Marc - hear clips from the session and the full interview.
King Creosote in conversation with Marc Riley
King Creosote Tracks
I saw three ships
King Creosote
I saw three ships
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
I saw three ships
Last played on
Homeboy
King Creosote
Homeboy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Homeboy
Last played on
So Forlorn
King Creosote
So Forlorn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
So Forlorn
Last played on
Something To Believe In (6 Music session 230714)
King Creosote
King Creosote
Something To Believe In (6 Music session 230714)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Carry On Dancing (6 Music session 230714)
King Creosote
King Creosote
Carry On Dancing (6 Music session 230714)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Carry On Dancing (6 Music session 230714)
Last played on
Wake Up To This
King Creosote
Wake Up To This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0444bf4.jpglink
Wake Up To This
Last played on
Surface
King Creosote
Surface
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hd074.jpglink
Surface
Last played on
Bats in the Attic (Unravelled)
King Creosote
King Creosote
Bats in the Attic (Unravelled)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Bats in the Attic (Unravelled)
Last played on
Home in a Sentence
King Creosote
Home in a Sentence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Home in a Sentence
Last played on
Bats In The Attic
King Creosote
Bats In The Attic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Bats In The Attic
Last played on
Wake Up To This (6 Music Session, 30 Aug 2016)
King Creosote
King Creosote
Wake Up To This (6 Music Session, 30 Aug 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Largs
King Creosote
Largs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hs474.jpglink
Largs
Last played on
Doubles Underneath
King Creosote
Doubles Underneath
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Doubles Underneath
Last played on
You Are Could I?
King Creosote
You Are Could I?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
You Are Could I?
Last played on
You Just Want
King Creosote
You Just Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
You Just Want
Last played on
Bootprints
King Creosote
Bootprints
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Bootprints
Last played on
For One Night Only
King Creosote
For One Night Only
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021jklw.jpglink
For One Night Only
Last played on
Not One Bit Ashamed
King Creosote
Not One Bit Ashamed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Not One Bit Ashamed
Last played on
Something To Believe In
King Creosote
Something To Believe In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026c762.pnglink
Something To Believe In
Last played on
John Taylor's Month Away
King Creosote
John Taylor's Month Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
John Taylor's Month Away
Last played on
First Watch
King Creosote
First Watch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
First Watch
Last played on
There's None of That
King Creosote
There's None of That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
There's None of That
Last played on
Betelgeuse - BBC 6 Music Session 30/08/2016
King Creosote
King Creosote
Betelgeuse - BBC 6 Music Session 30/08/2016
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Betelgeuse - BBC 6 Music Session 30/08/2016
Last played on
You've No Clue Do You
King Creosote
You've No Clue Do You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
You've No Clue Do You
Last played on
Love Life
King Creosote
Love Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fzz6m.jpglink
Love Life
Last played on
My Favourite Girl
King Creosote
My Favourite Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
My Favourite Girl
Last played on
Nooks
King Creosote
Nooks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042zd7p.jpglink
Nooks
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5/acts/abwfhn
Tyneside
2015-02-22T15:52:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02klr0r.jpg
22
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
