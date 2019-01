Yoshinori Sunahara (砂原 良徳 Sunahara Yoshinori, born September 13, 1969) is a Japanese producer and DJ. He was a member of the techno group Denki Groove. Together with Yukihiro Takahashi, Keigo Oyamada, Leo Imai, Towa Tei and Tomohiko Gondo he has performed as part of the group Metafive since 2014.

