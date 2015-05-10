Yoshinori SunaharaBorn 13 September 1969
Yoshinori Sunahara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/142cab6a-55a8-462a-8c3d-569d48e88709
Yoshinori Sunahara Biography (Wikipedia)
Yoshinori Sunahara (砂原 良徳 Sunahara Yoshinori, born September 13, 1969) is a Japanese producer and DJ. He was a member of the techno group Denki Groove. Together with Yukihiro Takahashi, Keigo Oyamada, Leo Imai, Towa Tei and Tomohiko Gondo he has performed as part of the group Metafive since 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yoshinori Sunahara Tracks
Sort by
2300 Hawaii
Yoshinori Sunahara
2300 Hawaii
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2300 Hawaii
Last played on
Countdown
Yoshinori Sunahara
Countdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Countdown
Last played on
Yoshinori Sunahara Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist