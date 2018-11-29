Mel & TimFormed 1969. Disbanded 1974
1969
Mel & Tim Biography (Wikipedia)
Mel and Tim were an American soul music duo active from 1969 to 1974 and best known for the hit record "Backfield in Motion" (1969). They are also well known for "Good Guys Only Win in the Movies" and "Starting All Over Again" (1972).
Backfield In Motion
Forever And A Day
Starting All Over Again
Backfield In Motion
