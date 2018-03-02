Karl Schmitt-WalterBaritone. Born 23 December 1900. Died 14 January 1985
Karl Schmitt-Walter
1900-12-23
Karl Schmitt-Walter Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Schmitt-Walter (23 December 1900 - 14 January 1985) was a prominent German opera singer, particularly associated with Mozart and the more lyrical Wagner baritone roles.
Karl Schmitt-Walter Tracks
Capriccio - final aria: Kein andres, das mir so im Herzen loht
Richard Strauss
Capriccio - final aria: Kein andres, das mir so im Herzen loht
Capriccio - final aria: Kein andres, das mir so im Herzen loht
