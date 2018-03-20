Ray StillBorn 12 March 1920. Died 12 March 2014
Ray Still
1920-03-12
Ray Still Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Still (March 12, 1920 – March 12, 2014) was an American classical oboist. He was the principal (first) oboe of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 40 years, from 1953–1993.
Ray Still Tracks
Concerto in C minor for violin and oboe, BWV 1060
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in C minor for violin and oboe, BWV 1060
Cantata No. 202 - 'Sich uben im lieben'
Kathleen Battle
