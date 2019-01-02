Sigala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06clp95.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14266c71-6680-43b4-8913-e15bf05bd788
Sigala Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Fielder (born 1 November 1992), known professionally as Sigala, is an English DJ, record producer and remixer from Norwich, Norfolk. He has had six singles chart in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart, including his 2015 debut single "Easy Love", which samples "ABC" by the Jackson 5 and peaked at number one.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sigala Performances & Interviews
Sigala Tracks
Sort by
Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
Sigala
Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kx9tk.jpglink
Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
Last played on
Lullaby
Sigala
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ztzk6.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Lullaby (Extended Mix)
Sigala & Paloma Faith
Lullaby (Extended Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby (Extended Mix)
Performer
Last played on
Came Here For Love (feat. Ella Eyre)
Sigala
Came Here For Love (feat. Ella Eyre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thh26.jpglink
Came Here For Love (feat. Ella Eyre)
Last played on
Sweet Lovin' (feat. Bryn Christopher)
Sigala
Sweet Lovin' (feat. Bryn Christopher)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0394pbx.jpglink
Sweet Lovin' (feat. Bryn Christopher)
Last played on
Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala)
Craig David
Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0474sjy.jpglink
Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala)
Last played on
Brighter Days
Sigala
Brighter Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clp9k.jpglink
Brighter Days
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sigala
Upcoming Events
24
May
2019
Sigala, Craig David, Becky Hill and NATHAN DAWE
LCI Rail Stadium, Cheltenham, UK
1
Jun
2019
Sigala, Craig David, Becky Hill and NATHAN DAWE
Powderham Castle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
2
Jun
2019
Sigala, Craig David, Becky Hill and NATHAN DAWE
Castle Park, Colchester, UK
7
Jun
2019
Sigala, Craig David, Becky Hill and NATHAN DAWE
Slessor Gardens, Dundee, UK
8
Jun
2019
Sigala, Craig David, Becky Hill and NATHAN DAWE
Abax Stadium, Peterborough, UK
Back to artist