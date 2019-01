Bruce Fielder (born 1 November 1992), known professionally as Sigala, is an English DJ, record producer and remixer from Norwich, Norfolk. He has had six singles chart in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart, including his 2015 debut single "Easy Love", which samples "ABC" by the Jackson 5 and peaked at number one.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia