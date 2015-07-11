Roberto SilvaBorn 1 July 1941
Roberto Silva
1941-07-01
Roberto Silva Biography (Wikipedia)
Robertinho Silva (born 1941) is a Brazilian drummer known for jazz. His first album was Musica Popular Brasileira in 1981.
He began his career with the band Som Imaginario with Zé Rodrix, Wagner Tiso and Luiz Alves.
He has played with many famous musicians including João Donato, Marcos Valle, Milton Nascimento (with whom has worked for 26 years), Gilberto Gil, Taiguara, Toninho Horta, Roberto Carlos, Gal Costa, João Bosco, Paulo Moura, Airto Moreira, Moacyr Santos, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Shelly Manne, Peggy Lee, Cal Tjader, Sarah Vaughan, George Duke, Flora Purim, Egberto Gismonti, George Benson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roberto Silva Tracks
Cravo e Canela
Milton Nascimento
Cravo e Canela
Cravo e Canela
Cravo E Canela (Clove And Cinnamon)
Luiz Alves
Cravo E Canela (Clove And Cinnamon)
Cravo E Canela (Clove And Cinnamon)
