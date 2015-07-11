Robertinho Silva (born 1941) is a Brazilian drummer known for jazz. His first album was Musica Popular Brasileira in 1981.

He began his career with the band Som Imaginario with Zé Rodrix, Wagner Tiso and Luiz Alves.

He has played with many famous musicians including João Donato, Marcos Valle, Milton Nascimento (with whom has worked for 26 years), Gilberto Gil, Taiguara, Toninho Horta, Roberto Carlos, Gal Costa, João Bosco, Paulo Moura, Airto Moreira, Moacyr Santos, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Shelly Manne, Peggy Lee, Cal Tjader, Sarah Vaughan, George Duke, Flora Purim, Egberto Gismonti, George Benson.