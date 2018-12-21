Stephen Layton (born 23 December 1966) is an English conductor.

Layton was raised in Derby, where his father was a church organist. He was a chorister at Winchester Cathedral, and subsequently won scholarships to Eton College and then King's College, Cambridge as an organ scholar under Stephen Cleobury.

Whilst studying at Cambridge, Layton founded the mixed-voice choir Polyphony in 1986. He was appointed the musical director of the Holst Singers in 1993, replacing Hilary Davan Wetton, who had founded the group in 1978. Layton has served as assistant organist at Southwark Cathedral and musical director of Wokingham Choral Society. Beginning in 1997, he served as organist and subsequently director of music at the Temple Church. From 1999 to 2004 he was Chief Conductor of the Netherlands Kammerkoor. From 2000 to 2012 he was Chief Guest Conductor of the Danish National Vocal Ensemble. In 2006, he became Director of Music at Trinity College, Cambridge. In November 2009, the City of London Sinfonia announced the appointment of Layton as its second Artistic Director, effective with the 2010–2011 season, for an initial contract of 3 years. Layton is also to have the title of Principal Conductor.