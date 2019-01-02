StrafeSteve Standard, key track 'Set It Off'
Strafe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/141ba80c-0b45-489c-963f-a9b386776d35
Strafe Tracks
Sort by
Set it Off (Justin Martin Remix)
Strafe
Set it Off (Justin Martin Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqty.jpglink
Set it Off (Justin Martin Remix)
Last played on
Set It Off (6 Music All Day Christmas Party - 14 Dec 18)
Strafe
Set It Off (6 Music All Day Christmas Party - 14 Dec 18)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set It Off (Justin Martin Party Starter Remix)
Strafe
Set It Off (Justin Martin Party Starter Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqty.jpglink
Set It Off (Justin Martin Party Starter Remix)
Last played on
Set It Off (Justin Martin Remix)
Strafe
Set It Off (Justin Martin Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set It Off (Justin Martin Remix)
Last played on
Set It Off
Strafe
Set It Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set It Off
Last played on
Set It Off (Vocal)
Strafe
Set It Off (Vocal)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set It Off (Vocal)
Last played on
Set it Off (Walter Gibbons 12" Mix) - strut
Strafe
Set it Off (Walter Gibbons 12" Mix) - strut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set It Off (1984)
Strafe
Set It Off (1984)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set It Off (1984)
Last played on
Strafe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist