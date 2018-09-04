Krysia Osostowicz
Krysia Osostowicz Tracks
O, how can I be blithe and glad (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 14)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The lovely lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs, Op.108)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O Swiftly Glides The Bonnie Boat (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 19)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Enchantress Farewell (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 18)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Lovely Lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 8)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Maid of Isla (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 4)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Bonnie Laddie, Highland Laddie (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 7)
Ludwig van Beethoven
25 Scottish Songs, Op.108: The lovely lass of Inverness
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata no. 2 Op.31
Edmund Rubbra
Atlantic Drift
Judith Weir
In a Quiet Room
Jeremy Thurlow & Krysia Osostowicz
Violin Sonata in E flat major, op.12, no.3 - finale
Ludwig van Beethoven
25 Scottish Songs, Op 10 - Bonney laddie, highland laddie
Ludwig van Beethoven
Rhapsody Trio - in A major
York Bowen
Violin Sonata in G minor
Leos Janáček
Sonata in G major Op.96 for violin and piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Overture for String Quartet in C minor D8a
James Clark, Oscar Perks, Rosalind Ventris, Steven Doane, Franz Schubert & Krysia Osostowicz
Piano Quartet in G minor Op.45
Oscar Perks, Steven Doane, Gabriel Fauré, Krysia Osostowicz & Herbert Schuch
Violin Sonata (feat. Krysia Osostowicz & Benjamin Frith)
Francis Poulenc
Suite populaire espagnole for violin and piano, arr. Kochanski from Canciones populares espanolas (feat. Krysia Osostowicz & Benjamin Frith)
Manuel de Falla
Violons Dans Le Soir
Graham Johnson, Camille Saint-Saëns, François Le Roux & Krysia Osostowicz
Violin Sonata No.1 in A major, Op.13 (1st mvt: Allegro molto, excerpt)
Susan Tomes
