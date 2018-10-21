Grant JohannesenBorn 30 July 1921. Died 27 March 2005
Grant Johannesen
1921-07-30
Grant Johannesen Biography (Wikipedia)
Grant Johannesen (July 30, 1921 – March 27, 2005) was an American concert pianist.
Grant Johannesen Tracks
Sonata for cello and piano in D minor
Claude Debussy
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.65) in G minor
Frédéric Chopin
[7] Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' (WoO.46)
Ludwig van Beethoven
