Philippe NicaudBorn 27 June 1926. Died 19 April 2009
Philippe Nicaud (1926–2009) was a French actor and singer, was married to Christine Carère from 1957 to 2008) (her death) (2 children).
Nicaud appeared in the episode "Jet Trail" of the 1966 American television espionage drama series Blue Light.
Cuisses Nues, Bottes De Cuir
