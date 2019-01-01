Alannah MylesBorn 25 December 1958
Alannah Myles
1958-12-25
Alannah Myles Biography (Wikipedia)
Alannah Myles (born December 25, 1958) is a Canadian Juno and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who had the chart-topping hit "Black Velvet" in 1990.
Black Velvet
Black Velvet
Black Velvet
Alannah Myles Links
