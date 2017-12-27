Nati MistralBorn 13 December 1928. Died 20 August 2017
Nati Mistral
1928-12-13
Natividad Macho Álvarez (13 December 1928 – 20 August 2017) better known by the stage name Nati Mistral was a Spanish film and stage actress. She won the National Theater Prize in 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
