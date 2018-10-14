American Young is an American country music duo signed to Curb Records. The duo is composed of Kristy Osmunson, formerly of the group Bomshel, and songwriter/producer Jon Stone.

In late 2013, the duo released their debut single, "Love Is War", which has charted on Country Airplay. Billy Dukes of Taste of Country gave the song 4 out of 5 stars, comparing their sound favorably to The Civil Wars.