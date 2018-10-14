American Young
2014
American Young Biography (Wikipedia)
American Young is an American country music duo signed to Curb Records. The duo is composed of Kristy Osmunson, formerly of the group Bomshel, and songwriter/producer Jon Stone.
In late 2013, the duo released their debut single, "Love Is War", which has charted on Country Airplay. Billy Dukes of Taste of Country gave the song 4 out of 5 stars, comparing their sound favorably to The Civil Wars.
American Young Performances & Interviews
- American Young - Love Is Warhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qq9p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qq9p.jpg2017-07-04T11:57:10.000ZAmerican Young perform live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057qpwg
American Young - Love Is War
American Young Tracks
God Sends a Train
God Sends a Train
I Don't Believe You've Met My Baby
I Don't Believe You've Met My Baby
Soldier's Wife (session)
Soldier's Wife (session)
Eighteen (Session)
Eighteen (Session)
Love Is War (session)
Love Is War (session)
Eighteen
Eighteen
Point Of View
Point Of View
American Dream
American Dream
Love Is War
Love Is War
Wasn't Gonna Drink Tonight
Wasn't Gonna Drink Tonight
