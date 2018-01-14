Sophie TuckerSinger, comedian, actress & radio personality. Born 13 January 1886. Died 9 February 1966
Sophie Tucker
1886-01-13
Sophie Tucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophie Tucker (January 13, 1886– February 9, 1966) was a Ukrainian-born American singer, comedian, actress, and radio personality. Known for her powerful delivery of comical and risqué songs, she was one of the most popular entertainers in America during the first half of the 20th century. She was widely known by the nickname "The Last of the Red Hot Mamas".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sophie Tucker Tracks
Some Of These Days
Sophie Tucker
Some Of These Days
Some Of These Days
Life Begins At Forty
Sophie Tucker
Life Begins At Forty
Life Begins At Forty
OH YOU HAVE NO IDEA
Sophie Tucker
OH YOU HAVE NO IDEA
OH YOU HAVE NO IDEA
Fifty Million Frenchmen Can't Be Wrong
Sophie Tucker
Fifty Million Frenchmen Can't Be Wrong
No One But the Right Man (Can Do Me Wrong)
Sophie Tucker
No One But the Right Man (Can Do Me Wrong)
No One But the Right Man (Can Do Me Wrong)
My Yiddishe Momme
Sophie Tucker
My Yiddishe Momme
My Yiddishe Momme
He Hadn't Up Till Yesterday
Sophie Tucker
He Hadn't Up Till Yesterday
He Hadn't Up Till Yesterday
I Ain't Got Nobody
Sophie Tucker
I Ain't Got Nobody
I Ain't Got Nobody
My Pet
Sophie Tucker
My Pet
My Pet
Everybody Shimmie Now
Sophie Tucker
Everybody Shimmie Now
Everybody Shimmie Now
My Yiddisher Momme (with Ted Shapiro)
Sophie Tucker
My Yiddisher Momme (with Ted Shapiro)
My Yiddisher Momme (with Ted Shapiro)
I'm Having More Fun Since I'm Sixty
Sophie Tucker
I'm Having More Fun Since I'm Sixty
I'm Having More Fun Since I'm Sixty
I Wanna Say Hello
Sophie Tucker
I Wanna Say Hello
One Sweet Letter From You
Sophie Tucker
One Sweet Letter From You
One Sweet Letter From You
