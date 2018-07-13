Mhairi Lawson
Mhairi Lawson Tracks
'Twas within a furlong of Edinboro' town
Henry Purcell
Fairest Isle
Henry Purcell
Bess of Bedlam
Henry Purcell
In The Envy of the Night
William Lawes
Disprezzata Regina (from 'L'incoronazione di Poppea')
Claudio Monteverdi
Regina laetare
Francesca Caccini
Maria, dolce Maria
Francesca Caccini
Lamento in morte di Maria Stuarda
Giacomo Carissimi
Joy to the person of my love
Anon.
Then wilt thou go
Anon.
In a garden so green
Anon.
Chiome d'oro, SV 143
Claudio Monteverdi
Si la gondola avere
Anonymous, Mhairi Lawson, Adrian Chandler & Paula Chateauneuf
The Bonny Moorhen
Traditional Scottish & Mhairi Lawson
Twas Within a Furlong of Edinburgh Town
Henry Purcell
Semele (Sleep)
George Frideric Handel
King Arthur (Fairest Isle)
Henry Purcell
Alma ride exulta mortalis
Antonio Lotti
Bei der Wiege (6 songs Op.47 no.6)
Felix Mendelssohn
Marienwurmchen from 14 Folk songs
Johannes Brahms
Album for the Young Op.79: Marienwurmchen; Schneeglocken
Robert Schumann
Venus and Adonis
John Blow
Fractos Corde
Joshua Urben, Nicholas Mulroy, Mhairi Lawson, Matthew Brook, Dunedin Consort & John Butt
Why Are You In Such A Hurry?
John Goldie-Scot, Matthew Brook, Nicholas Mulroy, Mhairi Lawson, Dunedin Consort & John Butt
Il Combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda
Claudio Monteverdi
Quintet for clarinet & strings K.581
Maximiliano Martín
Tenebrae for string quartet
Osvaldo Golijov
Tenebrae
Osvaldo Golijov
Pinky House
James Oswald
Cara Nina el bon to sesto for soprano and guitar
Anon.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e33whn
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-17T15:53:21
17
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
