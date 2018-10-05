Swamp DoggBorn 12 July 1942
Jerry Williams, Jr. (born July 12, 1942), generally credited under the pseudonym Swamp Dogg after 1970, is an American soul and R&B singer, musician, songwriter and record producer. Williams has been described as "one of the great cult figures of 20th century American music."
After recording as Little Jerry and Little Jerry Williams in the 1950s and 1960s, he reinvented himself as Swamp Dogg, releasing a series of satirical, offbeat, and eccentric recordings, as well as continuing to write and produce for other musicians. He debuted his new sound on the Total Destruction To Your Mind album in 1970. In the 1980s, he helped to develop Alonzo Williams' World Class Wreckin' CRU, which produced Dr. Dre among others. He continues to make music, releasing Love, Loss & Autotune on Joyful Noise Recordings in 2018.
I Love Me More
Answer Me, My Love
God Bless America
Total Destruction To Your Mind
Sam Stone
Do You Believe
Total Destruction To Your Mind Once Again
Just What Do You Plan To Do About It (feat. Swamp Dogg)
You Send Me
Redneck
The Baby Is Mine
My Life Aint Nothing But A Blues Song
Where Is Sly>
Prejudice Is Alive & Well
If That Ain't The Blues Nothing Is
I Kissed Your Face
Synthetic World
Do Our Thing Together
Midnight Hour
Choking To Death
Gotta Get A Message To You
I Was Born Blue
Creeping Away
God Bless America (For What)
