Leila - Iranian electronic/downtempo artist Leila Arab
Leila
Leila Biography (Wikipedia)
Leila Arab (Persian: لیلا عرب, born in 1971), better known by her stage name Leila, is an Iranian-born record producer and DJ based in London, England. She has released music on Rephlex Records, XL Recordings, and Warp. She has been a member of Björk's touring band.
Leila Tracks
Underwaters
Mettle
Try Hard
Space, Love
Melodicore
untitled
Eight
forasmuch
Welcome To Your Life
In Consideration
Disappointed Cloud (Anyway)
Disappointed Cloud
Don't Fall Asleep
Brave
Soda Stream
