Ray StevensAmerican singer-songwriter and comedian. Born 24 January 1939
Ray Stevens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060f314.jpg
1939-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/140220f3-95fe-417a-8b66-4102d2deacb9
Ray Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Ray Ragsdale (born January 24, 1939), known professionally as Ray Stevens, is an American country and pop singer-songwriter and comedian, known for his Grammy-winning recordings "Everything Is Beautiful" and "Misty", as well as comedic hits such as "Gitarzan" and "The Streak". He has worked as a producer, music arranger, songwriter, television host, and solo artist; been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and the Christian Music Hall of Fame; and received gold albums for his music sales.
Ray Stevens Tracks
Misty
Ray Stevens
Misty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f326.jpglink
Misty
Last played on
Everything Is Beautiful
Ray Stevens
Everything Is Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f326.jpglink
Everything Is Beautiful
Last played on
Have A Little Talk With Myself
Ray Stevens
Have A Little Talk With Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f326.jpglink
Have A Little Talk With Myself
Last played on
The Streak
Ray Stevens
The Streak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f326.jpglink
The Streak
Last played on
Bridget The Midget
Ray Stevens
Bridget The Midget
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f326.jpglink
Bridget The Midget
Last played on
In The Mood
Ray Stevens
In The Mood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f326.jpglink
In The Mood
Last played on
Help
Ray Stevens
Help
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f326.jpglink
Help
Last played on
