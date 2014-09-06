Skeets HerfurtBorn 28 May 1911. Died 17 April 1992
Skeets Herfurt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1401e97d-ab01-4e66-a0fd-cfc4c520f1d1
Skeets Herfurt Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Relsmond "Skeets" Herfurt (28 May 1911 – 17 April 1992) was an American jazz saxophonist and clarinetist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Skeets Herfurt Tracks
Sort by
The Peanut Vendor
Stan Kenton
The Peanut Vendor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwn.jpglink
The Peanut Vendor
Last played on
Back to artist