Emilie Esther Holmgaard (born 12 May 1999), better known as Emilie Esther, is a Danish singer who rose to fame as the winner of the eighth season of the Danish series of The X Factor. She competed in the age 15–22 category with Remee as her mentor. After she won, she was signed to Sony Music and her debut single "Undiscovered" topped the Danish Singles Chart. "Undiscovered" is written and composed by Karen Poole and Remee. Emilie Esther´s second single, "Inescapable", is produced by RedOne and TinyIsland.